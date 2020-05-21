22, passed away on Mon., May 18, 2020 at NMMC in Tupelo. William Jerrod Walker was born to Melva James and Dale Walker on April 21, 1998 in Amory. He was a son, brother, uncle and friend. He attended ICC in Fulton, where he attained and associate degree in Industrial Maintenance Technology. William Walker is survived by his mother; Melva James of Nettleton. Father; Dale Walker (Joslyn) of Tupelo. Fiancee; Constance Dunn of Fulton, One brother; Jeremy James of Ft. Worth, TX. Five sisters; Nicole Goudy (Kentrael)of Collins, MS, Ashlea Jones of Dallas, TX, Courtney Walker of Gunntown, MS, Alexandra Walker of Houston, MS, and Ny'Asi James of Nettleton. Grandparent; Ervin Pulliam Jr. (Annie)of Verona. Four nephews; Quincy, K'Lee, Genesis, and Jaxon. One niece; Addyson. And a host of aunts , uncles, and cousins. The visitation will be Fri., May 22, 2020 2-4 p.m. at Williams Memorial. The service will be Sat., May 23, 2020 at New Prospect M.B.C. Cemetery with mandatory policies in place. The location will be at 7255 Will Robbins Hwy, Nettleton, MS 38858 with Rev. George R. Taylor officiating. Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.
