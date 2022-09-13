Diana Bradshaw Wall passed away unexpectedly on September 11, 2022 at The West Jefferson Medical Clinic in New Orleans, LA. Diana became ill while doing one of her favorite things, vacationing on a cruise. Diana was born in Indianola, MS on June 12, 1955 to the late Tracy and Gladys Skelton. She graduated from Indianola High School and continued her education at Mississippi Delta Community College earning an Associate Degree in Nursing. Diana married James (Jim) Wall on March 5, 2011. They spent eleven wonderful years in love and sharing life together. They enjoyed traveling together and going on cruises. Diana loved her family and really strived to be everyone's favorite Aunt. She loved cooking, gardening, playing games, water skiing, riding roller coasters, going to football games and making cookies. She was a faithful member of West Main Street Church of Christ were she loved teaching the children's Bible School. Diana is preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her Husband of 11 years, James Wall, Jr; her daughter, Tamara Bradshaw Billingsley (Brian) of Clarksdale, MS; her two sons, Dr. James Ryan Wall (Dr. Carley Wall) of Tupelo, and John Landon Wall of Guntown; her sister, Tammie Skelton Hacker of Pangburn, AR; and two brothers Bill Skelton of Indianola, and Rob Skelton of Corinth, as well as a host ofnieces, nephews and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, September 15, 2022 at West Main Church of Christ at 11 AM, Visitation will be from 9 AM till service time all at the Church on Thursday. There will be a graveside service at the Indianola City Cemetery in Indianola, MS at 5 PM Thursday September 15, 2022. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving our friends. In in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the West Main Church of Christ Missions Fund, Maywood Christian Camp or Sardis Lake Christian Camp. Condolences to the family may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com.
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.