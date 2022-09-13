Diana Wall

Diana Bradshaw Wall passed away unexpectedly on September 11, 2022 at The West Jefferson Medical Clinic in New Orleans, LA. Diana became ill while doing one of her favorite things, vacationing on a cruise. Diana was born in Indianola, MS on June 12, 1955 to the late Tracy and Gladys Skelton. She graduated from Indianola High School and continued her education at Mississippi Delta Community College earning an Associate Degree in Nursing. Diana married James (Jim) Wall on March 5, 2011. They spent eleven wonderful years in love and sharing life together. They enjoyed traveling together and going on cruises. Diana loved her family and really strived to be everyone's favorite Aunt. She loved cooking, gardening, playing games, water skiing, riding roller coasters, going to football games and making cookies. She was a faithful member of West Main Street Church of Christ were she loved teaching the children's Bible School. Diana is preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her Husband of 11 years, James Wall, Jr; her daughter, Tamara Bradshaw Billingsley (Brian) of Clarksdale, MS; her two sons, Dr. James Ryan Wall (Dr. Carley Wall) of Tupelo, and John Landon Wall of Guntown; her sister, Tammie Skelton Hacker of Pangburn, AR; and two brothers Bill Skelton of Indianola, and Rob Skelton of Corinth, as well as a host ofnieces, nephews and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, September 15, 2022 at West Main Church of Christ at 11 AM, Visitation will be from 9 AM till service time all at the Church on Thursday. There will be a graveside service at the Indianola City Cemetery in Indianola, MS at 5 PM Thursday September 15, 2022. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving our friends. In in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the West Main Church of Christ Missions Fund, Maywood Christian Camp or Sardis Lake Christian Camp. Condolences to the family may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.