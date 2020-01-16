Donnie L. Wall, 79, passed away on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at Diversicare Nursing Home in Amory, MS. He was born on March 15, 1940, to Author Craig Wall & Katie Lou Thomas Wall. Donnie was united in holy matrimony to Costella Wall of Amory. He was employed by the City of Amory Utility Department. Donnie was a member of New Chapel CME Church in Fulton, MS, also was a member of "The Spiritual Morning Doves" of Fulton. "GrounHog" met no strangers and loved everyone. He will truly be missed. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at New Chapel CME Church in Fulton, MS, on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at 3:00 p.m. with the Rev D. Fields, officiating. Darden & Sons Funeral Home is in charge of the final arrangements. Visitation will be today at Susie L. Darden Memorial Chapel from 2-4:00 p.m. and family hour from 5-6:00 p.m. The body will lie in repose one hour prior to service time on Saturday.

