Donnie L. Wall, 79, passed away on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at Diversicare Nursing Home in Amory, MS. He was born on March 15, 1940, to Author Craig Wall & Katie Lou Thomas Wall. Donnie was united in holy matrimony to Costella Wall of Amory. He was employed by the City of Amory Utility Department. Donnie was a member of New Chapel CME Church in Fulton, MS, also was a member of "The Spiritual Morning Doves" of Fulton. "GrounHog" met no strangers and loved everyone. He will truly be missed. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at New Chapel CME Church in Fulton, MS, on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at 3:00 p.m. with the Rev D. Fields, officiating. Darden & Sons Funeral Home is in charge of the final arrangements. Visitation will be today at Susie L. Darden Memorial Chapel from 2-4:00 p.m. and family hour from 5-6:00 p.m. The body will lie in repose one hour prior to service time on Saturday.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
-
50°
Partly Cloudy
-
Tupelo, MS (38804)
Today
Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 41F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph..
Tonight
Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 41F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph.
Updated: January 16, 2020 @ 8:04 pm
- Full Forecast
-
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.