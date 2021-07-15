Emma J. Wall, 77, passed away Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at Mississippi Care Center in Corinth, MS. Services will be on Saturday, July 17, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at McBride Funeral Home. Visitation will be on July 17, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at McBride Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Harmony Cemetery in Walnut, MS. The family wants to thank Mississippi Care Center and Magnolia Hospital for their care. www.mcbridefuneralhome.com.

