TIPPAH COUNTY -- Barbara Yarber Wallace, 76, passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at son's residence in Ripley. Services will be on Friday, July 31 at 2 PM at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church. Visitation will be on Friday, July 31 from 11 AM to 2 PM at Pleasant Hill Baptist Chucrch. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.