On Wednesday morning, July 29, 2020, Barbara Yarber Wallace, 76, resident of Ripley, passed away peacefully at her son's residence following an extended illness. Funeral Services remembering the life of Mrs. Wallace will be at 2 PM Friday, July 31 at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church with Bro. Jeremy Hughey officiating. Burial will follow in Pleasant Hill Cemetery and arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. Mrs. Wallace was born June 14, 1944 in Tennessee, the daughter of the late John and Evelyn Parnell Yarber. A Christian, Mrs. Wallace was a valued employee of Wal-Mart Corporation for 30 years before retiring. Mrs. Wallace will be remembered as a kind hearted person who loved to sew and read her Bible. In earlier years she enjoyed cooking and canning. She will be greatly missed by all that knew and loved her. Visitation will be from 11 AM to 2 PM Friday, July 31 at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church. Those left to share her memories include her children, Tammy Moyer of Michigan, Larry Wallace, John Wallace and Donnie Jordan, all of Missouri, Paula McCoy of Tennessee, Randall Jordan and Charles Wallace of Ripley, two sisters, one brother, seventeen grandchildren and thirty four great grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Willliam E. Wallace, one grandson, two sisters and one brother. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Wallace family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
