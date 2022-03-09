64, passed away on Sun., March 6, 2022 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis. Bobby Wallace was born to his late parents, George Washington Wallace and Onida Wallace, on Aug. 19, 1957 in Chicago, Illinois. Mr. Bobby Wallace is survived by his wife, Shirley Wallace of Cordova, TN. 3 Daughters; Marleisha Wallace of Starkville, Arvera Wallace of Cordova, TN and Juleisha Wallace (special friend Saerra Ellis) of Cordova, TN. 3 God-daughters; Camry Kyle, Trinity Seay, both of Memphis, and Ivy Obasi of Virginia. 1 Son; Carlo (Vanity) Shephard of Aberdeen. 1 God-son; Jeremy Evans of Tupelo. 7 Sisters; Betty L. Johnson, Loretta (Ivy) Guido, Gloria S. Marble, Evelyn (Aaron) Taylor, Barbara Ann Wallace, Julia (Steven) Colburn, and Missionary Lillian Stanfield. 1 Brother; Willie Ray (Ruby) Wallace. 2 Aunts; Castene Baskin, Lois Bradford and also 8 grandchildren. The visitation will be Fri, March 11, 2022 from 4-6 p.m. at Williams Memorial. Face masks are required. The service will be Sat., March 12, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at The Word Church located at 1069 Cliff Gookin Blvd, Tupelo, MS 38801, with Pastor Frederick Adams officiating. The burial will follow at Pleasant Grove MBC in Buena-Vista. Williams Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
