Willie Faye Wallace, 89, passed away at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo on January 25, 2021. She was born to Willie Elvin Franks and Lydia Izola Clouse of Itawamba County on March 16, 1931. She married the love of her life Elmer Ray Wallace on June 8, 1952. Faye was a devoted wife and mother. She enjoyed working in her garden and spending time with her family. Faye loved her God and was as a faithful member of Fulton Free Will Baptist Church. Services will be at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 27, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Fulton with Bro. Michael Hutton and Bro. Terry Paul Graham officiating. Burial will be in the Hillcrest Masonic Cemetery. Survivors include her children, Mitzie Goolsby Mathis (Sonny) of Tupelo, Don Wallace (Teresa) of Fulton, Lydia Wallace Sheffield (Bill) of Fulton; eight grandchildren, Jeremy Goolsby of Tupelo, Hannah Helms (Zach) of Mooreville, Jacob Goolsby of Tupelo, Ethan Wallace of Nashville, TN, Trevor (Kelsey) of Southaven, Dylan Sheffield of Fulton, Hunter Sheffield of Fulton, Haley Floyd of Fulton; three great-grandchildren, Jonah, Isabella and Jaxon all of Mooreville; two brothers, Delbert (Louise) Franks of Columbus and Tommy Franks of Sheffield, AL; one sister, Sue Gregory of Tupelo, and a host of nieces, nephews and close friends. Faye was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, one infant daughter and one son-in-law, Tommy Goolsby. Pallbearers will be her grandsons. Honorary pallbearers are the founding deacons of Fulton Free Will Baptist Church. Visitation will be Wednesday from 11:00 a.m. until service time at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to Fulton Free Will Baptist Church. Online condolences and a guest book can be accessed at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com
