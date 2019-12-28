60, passed away on Thurs., Dec. 19, 2019 at her residence in Tupelo. Ida Lee Wallace was born to George Wallace and Oneida Patrick on Oct. 5, 1959 in Chickasaw Co. She was an employee of Tupelo Nursing and Rehab Traceway Retirement Community. Ms. Ida Lee Wallace is survived by one daughter; Latonya Harris (Earnest) of Tupelo. Six sisters; Betty Lue Johnson of Albany, New York, Loretta Guildo (Ivy) of Cedar Bluff, Gloria Marble of Birmingham, Ala, Evenlyn Taylors (Aaron) of Houston, Barbara Ann Wallace of Houston, and Julia Marble of Houston. Two brothers; Willie Ray Wallace (Ruby) of Mathison, MS, and Bobby Wallace (Shirly) of Cordova, TN. There are two grandchildren; Jasmine Kennedy and Elyssah Harris. The visitation will be Sun., Dec. 29, 2019 from 4-6 p.m. at Williams Memorial. The service will be Mon., Dec. 30, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Matthew MBC in Houston at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Levon Kinard officiating. The burial will follow at Chickasaw Memorial Gardens. Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.
