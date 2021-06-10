James Edward Wallace, 73, passed away Wednesday, June 02, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital-DeSoto in Southaven. Services will be on today at 12 noon at Community Funeral Directors Chapel. Visitation will be on today 10am - 12pm at Community Funeral Directors - Coldwater.

