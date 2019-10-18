Lucille Jones Wallace, 93, passed away Thursday, October 17, 2019, at The Meadows in Fulton, surrounded by her family. She was born December 3, 1925 to the late Arlander Jones and the late Georgia May Steele Jones. She was a longtime, faithful member of New Home Baptist Church and was a passionate believer of her Lord and Savior. She was very well read, reading the best seller books, and an avid conversationalist of most all topics, including politics. She was a wonderful cook and capable gardener, a substitute school teacher and a Sunday school teacher. She was a homemaker for many years.You always knew a prayer would be said to bless each meal around her table. . Services will be at 3:00 pm on Sunday October 20, 2019 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Mike Bridges, and Bro. Casey Crumm officiating. Burial will be in New Home Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm on Sunday October 20, 2019 at Senter Funeral Home. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. She is survived by daughters, Suzy Fain of Fulton, Mavilou Burns of Parker, CO, sons, Tony (Patti) Wallace of Fulton, Freddy (Lisa) Wallace of Tupelo, Frankie Wallace of Fulton, daughter in law, Jeannie Wallace of Fulton, Van (Sharon) Wallace of Fulton, 11 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, sisters, Janie Benefield of Tupelo, Burnice Wallace of Tremont, and brothers, Alfred (Rachel) Jones of Golden, Larry (Geraldine) Jones of Friendship. She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Mavis L. Wallace, her parents, son, Patrick Wallace, son in law, Basil Fain, sister, Ruby Tucker, brother, Sylvan Jones, 3 brother in laws, and 2 sister in laws. Pallbearers will be Tyler Dossett, Tanner Wallace, Richard Burns, Rob Burns, Jonathan Wallace, and Matt Boren. Jason Wallace will serve as a honorary pallbearer. Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
