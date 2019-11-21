2 year old, baby girl passed away on Fri., Nov. 15, 2019 at Lebonheur Hospital in Memphis, TN. Two year old Melody Wallace was born toher mother, Courtney Wallace on April 3, 2017 in Lee Co. She was such a bundle of joy. Melody Wallace is survived by her grandmother Barbara Ann Wallace of Houston. One sister; Kyndall Wallace of Tupelo. One brother; Antavious Wallace of Tupelo and several aunts and uncles. The visitation will be Sat., Nov. 23, 2019 from 4-6 p.m. at Williams Memorial. The service will be on Sun., Nov. 24, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Matthew MBC with Rev. Lavon Kinard officiating. Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.

