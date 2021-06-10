R. Jean Wallace, 68, passed away Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Columbus. She was born October 30, 1952 to the late Joseph Wilson Dunaway and the late Delma Underwood Umphreys. She was a member of New Hope Baptist Church. Jean enjoyed reading the Bible, traveling to the Smokey Mountains, and spending time with the love of her life, Tommy. Funeral services were at 2:00 pm on Thursday, June 10, 2021 at Senter Fuenral Home with Bro. Terry Paul Graham officiating. Burial will be in Itawamba Memorial Gardens. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. She is survived by her husband; Tommy Wallace of Fulton, 4 daughters; Cathy Bridges of Marietta, Kimberly Lynn (Joey) Loden of Nettleton, Vicki Gray of New Albany, and Tammy (Joey) Osbirn of Fulton, grandchildren; Cory (Leah) Loden, Matt Loden, Clint Edge, Justin Edge, Megan (Phill) Milner, Mason Gray, Samantha (Sam) Gable, Elisabeth (Anthony) Stidham, Cody Mac Osbirn, and 4 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; Joseph Wilson Dunaway, and Delma Umphreys. Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
