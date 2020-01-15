Nelda Sue Wallace, age 80, passed on peacefully in the arms of her family on January 13, 2020 at NMMC in Tupelo, MS. She was born April 14, 1939 to Noon and Oneal Hurd, of Mantachie. She then married Jerry Wallace in 1959 and later had 3 children, David(Sandra) Wallace, Rickey Wallace, and Christy(Ronnie) Johnson. 6 grandchildren Carson Wallace, Jordan Johnson, Bailey Johnson (Foster Barrow), Elizabeth Collum, Brandi Mann, Keith (Marcia) Hargett. 9 great grands Grace Baker (Cody Hawkins), Zack Baker, Avery Collum, Hannah Ellis, Brayden Hargett, Wyatt Ellis, Dixie Collum, Saylor Wallace , and Sawyer Wallace. 1 great great grand Brinley Grace Baker. She is survived by her sister Willa Dean Dill and sister-in-law Juanita Hurd of Mantachie, MS, several nieces and nephews, many Special childhood friends and everyone that knew her as Maw. She was a longtime member of New Home Baptist Church in Fulton, MS. Besides spending time with her family Sue had a passion for gardening, Sunday lunch with her family, solving puzzles, church, bragging about her grandkids, and her many years at IAC and IAHS where she was more formally know as, "maw". She retired from Charm Step after 38 years and Itawamba County Schools after 10 years. She was proceeded in death by her husband, Jerry Wallace, her parents, her brother Nelson Hurd , brother-in-law Troy Dill, her nephew's Steve Hurd, Tom Cody and Joe Cody. Funeral services will be at 3:00 pm on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Casey Crum and Bro. Mike Warren officiating. Burial will be in New Home Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Carson Wallace, Keith Hargett, Jordan Johnson, Zack Baker, Foster Barrow, Cody Hawkins.
