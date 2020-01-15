Tupelo, MS (38804)

Today

Mostly cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms. Low near 50F. WNW winds shifting to NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms. Low near 50F. WNW winds shifting to NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.