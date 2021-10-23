Walta Mae Cowley-Wallace,98, peacefully passed away on October 21, 2021 due to natural causes while in the gracious care of The Meadows and Sanctuary Hospice Staff. Walta Mae was born December 22, 1922 in Amory, MS, to the late Walter William and Mary Gwendolyn Smith. Walta Mae attended school in Amory and graduated from Amory High School with the Class of '41, where she built true lifelong friendships. One of her many fond shared memories was the day she and 3 close friends rode their bicycles from Amory to Aberdeen to watch the premier of Gone with the Wind at the Elkin Theatre. She spent her early life as a homemaker and seamstress. Walta Mae also worked for Glen Manufacturing and also enjoyed her time while working the jewelry and cosmetic counter at G & Y Drug Store. She was a member of the Amory Ladies Auxiliary, the FRISCO 20YR Club, and a member of the Pearce Chapel Free Will Baptist Church in Smithville, MS. Walta Mae had a passion for gardening, reading, fishing, dancing, sewing and crocheting. Walta Mae is survived by her sister, Maxine Hollis, Atlanta, GA; brother, Fritz Smith (Sarah), Rainbow City, AL; two grandchildren, Tim Leech (Carol), Smithville, MS and Vicky Kaspar-Reeder (Jeff), Fulton, MS; four great-grandchildren; two great-great- grandchildren; stepchildren Jimmy Wallace and Tammy Wallace; son-in-law, Mike Mann. In addition to her parents, she was preceded by her husbands, Victor Brook Cowley, Sr., and second husband, James Olen Wallace; her children, Brenda Gail Mann, Victor "Brook" Cowley, Jr.; brothers, Billy Dean Smith, Thomas Smith, Larry Smith, and Philip Smith; sister, Betty Sue McNeil; and one grandchild, Cindy Leech Black. There will be a Graveside Funeral Service at the Pearce Chapel Cemetery in Smithville, MS, on Monday, October 25th at 3:00 pm. The Funeral Service will be officiated by Bro. Jackie Gray. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Pearce Chapel Cemetery Fund. Memories and condolences may be shared with her family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com.
+1
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.