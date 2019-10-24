William Edward Wallace, 82, resident of Ripley, passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home on Sunday evening October 20, 2019 following an extended illness. In keeping with Mr. Wallace and the family's wishes, private services are planned. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. Mr. Wallace was born September 13, 1937 in East Prairie , MO, the son of the late Charles F. Wallace, Jr. and Mae Duncan Wallace. He was employed as a welder for the Trinity Corporation in Missouri for over 20 years before his retirement. Mr. and Mrs. Wallace moved to Tippah County twenty years ago and were members of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church located near Falkner. He will be remembered for his strong work ethic, "piddlin" and staying busy. Fishing and his animals were favorite pastimes. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Mr. Wallace is survived by his wife, Barbara Yarber Wallace of Ripley, two daughters, Tammy Moyer of Michigan and Paula Jordan of Tennessee, five sons, Larry Wallace, John Wallace and Donnie Jordan, all of Missouri, Randall Jordan and Charles Wallace, both of Ripley, one sister, four brothers, seventeen grandchildren and twenty seven great grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by one sister and one brother. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Wallace family at www.ripleyfuneralhome.com.

