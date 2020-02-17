Betty Sue Bullock Wallis, 78, passed away on Monday, February 17, 2020 at the Sanctuary Hospice House. She was a former employee of Blue Bell Mfg., enjoyed reading, and she loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. She was a homemaker and enjoyed cooking for her family and sewing and making gifts for them. She was a member of Trinity Bible Believing Church and loved her church family. Funeral services will be held at Waters Funeral Home on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. with Bro. Johnny Bridges officiating. Burial will be in Lebanon Cemetery. She is survived by daughters, Martha Speck and Lynn Miley (Darren) all of Baldwyn, Myra Kimbrough (Doug Webb) of Nettleton and Amy Wallis of Saltillo; son, Joseph David Wallis JR. (Sheila) of Baldwyn; sisters, Sharon Robinson (Buddy) of Rienzi and Vickie Phillips (Mike) of Tupelo; special brother-in-law, Shirley Wayne Brock (Darrell) of Ripley; brothers, James Bullock (Janice) of Baldwyn, Stacy Bullock of Byhalia, Alfred Bullock (Vickie) of Southaven, Joe Bullock of Jumpertown and Donnie Bullock of Florida; (12) grandchildren; (12) great-grandchildren; host of other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, J.W. and Beulah Stacey Bullock; husband, Joseph David Wallis SR.; two granddaughters; two sisters and one brother. Pallbearers will be Coleman Roberts, Chad Speck, Anthony Speck, Matthew Kimbrough, John Kimbrough, Dylan McCreary, Wilburn White and Roger Brock. Visitation will be Tuesday evening at Waters Funeral Home from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
