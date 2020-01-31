Emily Dale Wallis, 90, passed away on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at the Meadows Nursing Facility in Fulton. She enjoyed cleaning house, needlework, Ole Miss football and spending time with family and friends. She retired from the federal government and taught Sunday School at Mt. Olive Baptist Church. Funeral services will be held at Waters Funeral Home on Sunday, February 02, 2020 @ 4:00 p.m. with Dr. Chester Harrison officiating. Burial will be in Lebanon Cemetery. She is survived by nieces, Anita Gamble Newsom, Gay Gamble Pounders, Lissa Gamble Doorenbos and Suzanne Medlin Cruea; sister-in-law, Carolyn Wallis Jones; brother-in-law, Bruce Wallis (Peggy); host of other great and great-great-nieces and nephews; special friend, Mary Dee Shelton. She was preceded in death by her husband, Neal Wallis; parents, Gladys and E.V. Gamble; brother, Gene Gamble and a niece , Linda Gamble Medlin. Pallbearers will be Ben Wallis, Will Wallis, Kyle Stephenson, Bryan Pounders, Garrett Doorenbos, John Doorenbos and Benny Wallis. Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Sunday from 1:00 p.m. until service time @ 4:00 p.m. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
