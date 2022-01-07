Betty Sue Walls, 80, passed away January 7, 2022 at Pontotoc Extended Care. She was born October 27, 1941 in Pontotoc to Jimmy Ray and Aline Duke. Betty was the sweetest and kindest lady. She was a 1959 graduate of Algoma High School. She worked at Ram Golf and 32 years at Mississippi State Employment Services. She and her husband Danny owned and operated The Joy Theatre in Pontotoc for many years. Survivors include her sons, Dan Walls(Lindy) and Kevin L. Walls(Tami); grandchildren, Dan Ray Walls, Spencer Walls(Amanda), Adam Gray(Tiffany), Braden Gray(Rebecca), Hailey Grose(Kenny), and Keaton Walls; twelve great grandchildren; brother, Bobby Duke; and sisters-in-law, Clara Jean Welch(Glendon) and Cecilia Atkins. She was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel T. Walls; siblings, Juanita Gray, Billy Ray Duke, Blanche Hollingsworth, W.A. Duke, and Tommy Duke; and her parents, Jimmy Ray and Aline Duke. Services will be Sunday, January 9, 2022 at 2PM at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Rev. Harvey Sewell officiating. Burial will follow in Pontotoc City Cemetery. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers will be Dan Ray Walls, Spencer Walls, Adam Gray, Braden Gray, Keaton Walls, and Kenny Grose. Visitation will be Saturday, January 8th 5-7PM at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home and Sunday, January 9th 1PM until service time.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.