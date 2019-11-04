Betty Walls

Betty Reeder Walls, age 72, passed away Monday, November 4, 2019 at The Blake in Oxford, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born June 13, 1947 to Marvin Bernard "MB" Reeder and Nancy Victoria "Vicky" Reece Reeder. Betty was a retired engineer with Bell South, where she worked for thirty plus years. She enjoyed reading and watching sports. Services will be at 2 PM Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Rev. Fletcher Moorman officiating; burial will follow in the Pontotoc Memorial Gardens. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc is honored to assist the family with the arrangements. Survivors include her children, Dana Carol Cottam and Charles Wesley Walls and wife Christy; one sister, Kaye Reeder Blount; two brothers, Bill Reeder and wife Paula and Pete Reeder and wife Marsha; six grandchildren, Alexandra Willis Fleming, Colton Walls, Jennifer Mallette, Jayden Cottam, Kaylee Cottam and Claire Cottam; and two great-grandchildren, Leo Willis Fleming and Wesley Shepherd Willis Fleming. She was preceded in death by her parents. Pallbearers will be Justin Reeder, Keith Reece, Patrick Bedgood, John Reeder, Colton Walls and Tommy Sneed. Visitation will be Wednesday from 12 to 2 PM at the funeral home. Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com

