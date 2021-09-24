Houston- Cindy Darlene Alford Walls, 57, passed away Thursday, September 23, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. She was born April 16, 1964 in Calhoun County to Mrs. Earlene Garrett Alford and the late Leslie Paul Alford. Cindy was co-owner of Paradise Pallet Company, a homemaker, a loving and devoted wife and mother and was devoted to the Lord's work. She enjoyed cats and flowers. Services will be at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Houston with Bro. Jerry Walls officiating. Burial will be at Buckhorn Cemetery in Randolph. Memorial Funeral Home of Houston is in charge of arrangements. She is survived by her mother, Earlene Garrett Alford of Houston; her husband, David Walls of Houston; her daughter, MaKayla Walls of Houston; niece, Shana Smith (Mykkye) of Houston; sister-in-law, Sheri Alford of Houston. She was preceded in death by her dad, Leslie Paul Alford; grandparents, Jim and Millie Vaughan; grandmother, Susie Garrett; aunt and uncle, James and Christine Doss; cousins, Mitchell Doss and Vickie Weaver; three brothers, Pete Alford, Sherman Alford and David Alford. Pallbearers will be Luke Capps, Alberto Davis, Anthony Anderson, Evan Hannon, Tim Byars and Jeff Flake. Visitation will be Saturday, September, 25, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. until time of service at 2:00 p.m. at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Houston. The family ask that all respect CDC guidelines and wear masks. For online condolences please visit www.memorialfuneralhomehouston.com.
