Felecia Gail Walls (Cox) went missing July 2, 2007 and was FINALLY found on Sunday, December 12, 2021 in Pontotoc County. Felecia had two beautiful children she dearly adored. She loved red roses and dolphins. She enjoyed journaling, traveling, and spending time with her family. Felecia is survived by her daughter, Amber Miskelly(Nathan); her son, Chad Taylor; her aunts, Barbara Warren Bolin and Linda Hale(Collier); her brother, Michael Walls; her cousins, Tina Shaw, D.J. Bolin(Kristy), Brian Bolin(Tonya), and Greg Bolin(Linda); and five grandchildren she did not meet. She was preceded in death by her mother, Janice Walls; and her grandparents, Elroy and Cubell Warren. Services will be Thursday, December 30, 2021 at 2PM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Michael Wilbanks officiating. Burial will follow in Thaxton Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers will be Brian Bolin, Daniel Cossey, Mike Miskelly, Michael Walls, Jeff Morphis, and Chelcie Fondren. Visitation will be Thursday, December 30, 2021 from 11AM until service time.
