Daniel Thedford "Danny" Walls, 79, passed away September 20, 2020 at Pontotoc North Mississippi Nursing Home. He was a 1958 graduate of Algoma High School, Keegen Radio School in Memphis, and Barber College. He worked at WSEL Radio for 28 years, 4 years at Northwest Junior College announcing all sports games, and owned and operated Joy Theater for 18 years. He was a member of West Heights Baptist Church. He wrote country and gospel music songs. Some of his songs were recorded by Patti Page, Hank Thompson, Hank Williams, Jr., Osborne Brothers, David Houston, Tammy Wynette, George Jones, Mel McDaniel and Barbara Mandrell. Danny is survived by his wife, Betty Sue Walls; two sons, Dan Walls(Lindy) and Kevin Walls(Tami); grandchildren, Dan Ray Walls, Spencer Walls(Amanda), Adam Gray(Tiffany), Braden Gray(Rebecca), and Keaton Walls; and 11 great grandchildren; sister-Clara Jean Welch (Glendon); and a half sister-Cecilia Atkins. He was preceded in death by his parents-Thedford Walls and Ruby Walls Garrison; and one half brother, Joe Garrison. Services will be Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at 11AM at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Harvey Sewell officiating. Burial will follow in Pontotoc City Cemetery. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers will be Dan Ray Walls, Spencer Walls, Keaton Walls, Adam Gray, Braden Gray, and Bobby Duke. Visitation will be Tuesday, September 22, 5-7PM and Wednesday, September 23, 10AM until service time.
