James "Jim" Walls, resident of the Falkner Community, died unexpectedly of natural causes, Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Magnolia Regional Hospital in Corinth. Services remembering the life of Jim will be at 1 PM Wednesday, August 19 in The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home. Personal reflections will be given by family and friends. Burial will follow at Liberty Cemetery near Falkner. Jim was born February 11, 1959 in Memphis, TN, the son of the late Travis and Bonnie Cooper Walls. He received his education in the Memphis City Public School System and was employed as an independent carpenter with the North Tippah School System for most of his life. A Christian, Jim had been a resident of Tippah County for the last 30 years. A true cowboy and avid horseman, he will be remembered for his love of riding horses, trail rides and watching western movies on television. He enjoyed life and will fondly be cherished as a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather and friend. Visitation will continue today until service time at The Ripley Funeral Home. Jim is survived by his wife of 28 years, Cindy Nichols Walls, one daughter, Katie Walls (Josh) of Falkner, three sons, Jesse Walls (Misty) of Walker, Louisiana, Allen Willis (Elizabeth) of Burnsville and Travis Walls (Brittani) of Falkner, two brothers, Travis Lynn Walls (Dawn) of Arlington, TN and Robert Walls of Broken Arrow, OK and eleven grandchildren. The Ripley Funeral Home will be adhering to guidelines set forth by the CDC, Gov. Tate Reeves, and the Mississippi Department of Health. At this time, we are asking everyone to support the limited gathering and visitation policies mandated by our government officials. We are also asking everyone to comply with the required social distancing space of six feet and the use of face masks. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Walls family at ripleyfuneralhome.com
