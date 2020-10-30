James Lamar Walls, 82, passed away Friday, October 30, 2020. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He had his own floor covering business for over 50 years. He raised horses and was still breaking horses at age 77. He never met a stranger and had a sense of humor like no other. He always lent a helping hand to friends and neighbors in need. He enjoyed hunting, cooking for others, gardening and anything outdoors. He was of the Baptist faith. Services will be 3:00pm Sunday, November 1, 2020, at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home. Bro. Rickey Lesley will officiate. Burial will be in the Cruse Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors-wife of 16 years-Sharon Walls; children-Sherry Koebler (Gower), Jamie Taylor (Jon Mark), Tanya Walls, James Walls, Jr. "Jaymar" (Jamie), James Williamson (Amy) and Jacob Williamson; grandchildren-Danny Smith, Heather Blankenship, Danielle Henson (Scooter), Chance Robbins (Ashley), James Connor Walls, Westin Lamar Walls, Blake, Cody and Taylor Grace Williamson and Austin Nichols; 7 great-grandchildren; sister-Jane Mattox. Preceded in death by-parents-Preston and Velma Walls; siblings-Charles Taylor, Waymon Taylor, Charlotte Walls, Rex Walls and Jean Hunter; nephew-Ronnie Walls. Pallbearers-Leo Mask, Ricky Crawford, Jaymar Walls, Danny Smith, Chance Robbins and Russell Clement. Visitation: 1:00pm Sunday, November 1, 2020 until service time
