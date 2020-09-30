Martha Sue Walls, passed away at her home on Saturday, September 26, 2020. She enjoyed shopping at Hobby Lobby with her good friend, Earnestine Lindley. She communicated with pen pals all over the world about their love of Elvis Presley. She was a people person who enjoyed being around her friends and family. She had been a teacher's assistant with Verona and Guntown schools, a beautician for 37 years having started in M J Beauty Shop and later owning Sue's Beauty Shop. She was a member of Ingram Baptist Church. Private family funeral services were held at Waters Funeral Home on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at 11:00 a. m. with Bro. Neil Murphy officiating. Burial was in Ingram Cemetery. She is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Wayne Walls of Baldwyn; daughter, Elizabeth Christine Stokes of Tupelo; son, Ted Tackett (Sheila) of Tupelo; (6) grandchildren and (8) great-grandchildren; special friends, Marge Stephens and Cassie Needham. She was preceded in death by her parents, Sidney and Bessie Smith Penna; daughter, Becky Oliver; grandchild, Dusty Oliver; sister, Mary Glen Christian and a brother, Hoyle Penna. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
