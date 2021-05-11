Peggy Joyce Walls, 80, passed away Sunday, May 09, 2021, at a automobile accident in Holly Springs . Services will be on Sunday May 16, 2021 1:00 at Serenity Autry Holly Springs Chapel. Visitation will be on Saturday May 15, 2021 3:00 - 5:00 at Serenity Autry Funeral home 140 N Memphis St. Holly Springs, MS. Burial will follow at Grays Chapel CME Church Cemetery 3682 Hudsonville Rd Holly Springs. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs,is in charge of services.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.