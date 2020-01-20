Robbie D. Walls, 94, passed away Sunday, January 19, 2020 at NMMC-Exteneded Care, Pontotoc, MS. She was retired from Houlka Glove Factory and was preceded in death by her husband, William Elmer Walls. She is survived by her three children, Charles Walls of Pontotoc, Phillip R. Walls of Randolph, and Donna Walls Bagwell of Tupelo; 16 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; 9 great great grandchildren; 1 brother, James Edwin Prater; and 1 sister, Rachel Mae Hester. She was preceded in death by her husband; 1 brother; and 6 sisters. Services will be Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at 2PM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Danny Prater officiating. Burial will follow in West Heights Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers: Scott Hester, Shad Hester, Ray Hester, Wesley Walls, Patrick Bedgood, and Randy Willard. Visitation will be Tuesday, January 21, 12PM until service time.
