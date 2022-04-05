Sharon Taylor Walls gained her wings while sleeping in the early morning hours of Monday, April 4, 2022 at her family residence north of Nettleton. She was 61 years old. Born in Jones County, Mississippi on Sept. 22, 1960 to the late Clarence Taylor and Bobbie Hanley Taylor, she grew up in Lamar County where she attended the public schools. She moved to Lee County 35 years ago. In 2004, she married James Lamar Walls of Pontotoc County. He died in October, 2020. Sharon worked for the last 20 plus years as a cashier at Kilgore Grocery where she made many friends and endeared herself to many customers. Sharon loved the outdoors, camping and boating. She was of the Baptist faith. A service celebrating her life will be held at 11 AM Thursday, April 7, 2022 from the Sadie Holland Memorial Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo with Bro. Scott Cockrell officiating. Burial will follow in Cruse Cemetery near Pontotoc. Visitation will be from 5PM-7PM Wednesday, April 6, 2022 and from 10 AM-service time on Thursday, all at Holland-Tupelo, which is honored to be serving their friends. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Livestreaming. Sharon is survived by her two sons, James Williamson and wife, Amy of Plantersville and Jacob Williamson of Pontotoc; 3 grandchildren, Blake Williamson, Cody Williamson and Taylor Grace Williamson. Her sister, Sue Blackmer of Hattiesburg and her step children, Sherry Koebler, Jamie Taylor, Tonya Walls and Jaymar Walls and their families. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brothers, Robert, Ray and Billy Taylor. Condolences for the family may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net
