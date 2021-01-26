Zaidee Ruth Campbell Walls, 91, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 24, 2021 at New Albany Health and Rehab, where she had been a resident since December 2007. Zaidee was born in Middleton, TN on August 28, 1929 to Muncie and Ollie Campbell. After graduating from high school, she moved to New Albany, where she met and married Benny Rex Walls. She began her working career at Bell South Telephone Company and later with Van Atkins in New Albany where she worked in the ladies' department until her retirement. As a longtime member of First Baptist Church, Zaidee was lovingly referred to by many as a "powerful prayer warrior" and that, indeed, described her life! For many years she taught an adult ladies Sunday School class and was known to be extremely knowledgeable of the Bible, her most favorite book. As one individual commented, "She preached her own funeral by the life she lived." She loved "big," and she wanted everyone she met to know about and accept her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Zaidee was preceded in death by her parents, Muncie and Ollie Campbell, her husband Benny Rex Walls, her son, Timothy Rex Walls, and an older brother, Jimmy Campbell. Survivors include two granddaughters, Shasta and Haley Walls, and four great grandchildren, Brylie Kate and Kaiden Timothy Jaco, and Everlee Claire and Melody Lane Blount, all of Calhoun City, MS. A service celebrating her life will be held Wednesday, January 27 at 3:00p.m. in the chapel of United Funeral Service on Hwy 15 South in New Albany. A short visitation will be prior to the service from 2:00p.m. until service time. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. The family wishes to express gratitude to the entire staff at New Albany Health and Rehab for the kindness and loving care given to "Miss Zaidee," as she was so fondly called by her caregivers there. Her precious smile and sweet spirit will be greatly missed! Because of Miss Zaidee's belief in the power of God's Word and preaching of it, we ask that any memorials for her be made to First Baptist Church in New Albany or to Gideons International. The family and United Funeral Service ask that masks be worn and CDC guidelines be observed during her visitation and funeral service. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
