Barbara Sue Lancaster Walters, 79, passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020 at Sunshine Health Care in Pontotoc. She was born in Houston, MS on June 2, 1941 to Allie Lancaster and Pearl Hardin Lancaster. She had lived several years in Memphis, TN and Millington, TN taking care of her family. She returned to Chickasaw County after her husband's retirement, and enjoyed spending time with friends at the Sparta Opry. She was a Baptist. She is survived by her daughter, Lakita (Michael) Peek of Atoka, TN; her son, Michael Gregg (Ranae) Walters of Drummonds, TN; her step-daughter, Debra Kay (Troy) Moore of Hamilton, AL; her brother, Marlon (Sarah) Lancaster of Houston, MS; her grand-children, Kristen Walters, Kayla Walters, Dustin Peek, Allie Grace Peek, John Moore, Matthew Moore, Amber Ayers, and Brittany Hines; ten great-grandchildren; and her special friend, Robert Eaton. She was preceded in death by her parents, Allie and Pearl Lancaster; her husband, Rufus Gene Walters; her son, Mark Lancaster Walters; and her brother, Sammie Harold Lancaster. A graveside service will be held on Friday, July 31, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Rose Hill Cemetery in Houlka, MS with Brother Lee Dillard officiating. Southern Funeral Chapel of Houston is honored to serve her family
