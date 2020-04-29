TUPELO -- Evelyn Sumner Walters, 91, a longtime resident of Sumner in Tallahatchie Co. and Tupelo resident at her death died unexpectedly t her Tupelo home in the early morning hours of Wednesday, April 29, 2020. A service celebrating her life will be held at 11 AM Saturday, May 2, 2020 from the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Rev. Ricky Young officiating. Visitation will be from 10 AM-service time Saturday only at the funeral home. A committal service will take place at 4 PM Saturday, May 2, 2020 in the Magnolia Memorial Gardens at Payne, MS. in Tallahatchie County. A full obituary will follow. Condolences may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net
