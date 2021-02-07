Patricia Wilemon Walters, 79, passed away peacefully Sunday, February 7, 2021, at the Meadows in Fulton. She was born April 25, 1941 to the late Earnest Wilemon and the late Ruby Dulaney Wilemon. She was a lifelong member of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church. She worked as a Deputy at the Itawamba County Chancery Clerks office and as a Deputy at the Itawamba County Tax Assessor office. She also worked at Tombigbee Bank and Trust. She retired from BancorpSouth. She loved her family and especially her grandchildren. Funeral services will be 11:00 am on Wednesday February 10, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Jackie Gray and Bro. Tim Holsonback officiating. Visitation will be 5:00-7:00 pm Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home. Burial will be in Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church Cemetery. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Survivors include her husband, Leon Walters of Fulton; children: Steve (Lisa) Walters of Fulton, John (Melanie) Walters of Austin, TX, Anna (Tommy) Cox of Fulton; grandchildren: Blake (Laura) Walters, Chris Walters, Katherine Walters, John David Walters, Elizabeth Walters, Thomas Cox, Preston Cox; and a great-grandchild, baby boy. Preceded in death by her parents. Pallbearers will be Chris Walters, John Walters, Thomas Cox, Preston Cox, Jimmy Franks, James Neaves Memorials in Pat's honor can be made to Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church Building Fund at PO Box 901, Fulton, MS 38843. Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
