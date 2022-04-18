Mrs. Catherine Louise Clanton Walton, 90, of Gore Springs, passed away Saturday, April 16, 2022 at the University of Mississippi Medical Center - Grenada. She was born March 14, 1932 in Gore Springs to Earl Calvin and Lillie Louise Gillon Clanton. Catherine was a devoted homemaker and will lovingly be remembered for the many wonderful meals she prepared for her family. She was a faithful member of Gore Springs Baptist Church. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at McKibben and Guinn Funeral Service in Grenada. Private burial will follow in the Gore Springs Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service Wednesday at McKibben and Guinn. Survivors include two daughters, Cathy Walton Hudgins of Madison and Suzanne Walton Hardy of Gore Springs; one son, Billy Walton(Robin) of Tupelo; eight grandchildren, Lauren Lawhorn, Matt Walton, Jane Walton, Travis Hudgins, Evie Hudgins, Hunter Bailey, Halle Ingram and Brandi Latham and seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Billy Walton and a sister, Elsie Hood. Pallbearers will be Hunter Bailey, Clay Hood, Darren Hood, Travis Hudgins, J.J. Ingram, Leigh Latham and Matt Walton. Memorials may be directed to the Gore Springs Cemetery Fund. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mckibbenandguinn.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to McKibben and Guinn Funeral Service in Grenada, (662-307-2694).
