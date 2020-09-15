35, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020 at NMMC in Tupelo. Donnie D. Walton was born to Teresa Walton and the late Donnie Walton on Oct. 7, 1984 in Biloxi, MS. He received his education in Biloxi. Donnie D. Walton is survived by his mother; Teresa Martin-Walton of Nettleton. Donnie Walton was proceeded in death by his father, Donnie Walton. Grandmothers; Elzona Martin and Mae Kate Walton. The service will be Sat., Sept. 19, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Pleasant Grove Church Cemetery. The visitation will be from 10:00 -11:00 a.m., one hour prior to the service. Mandatory safety policies will be in place. Williams Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
