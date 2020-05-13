NETTLETON, MS -- Donnie Walton, 67, passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at University Hospital in Mobile, AL. Services will be on Friday, May 15, 2020 @ 11am, Graveside at Jerusalem Church Cemetery, Nettleton, MS. Visitation will be on one hour prior (10-11am) walk thru at the cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandson.com or on Facebook at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. "A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need.".

