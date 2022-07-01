Mrs. Emily Ann Austin Walton, age 71, died Wednesday, June 29th, 2022 at Methodist University Hospital in Memphis, TN following a brief illness and complications due to cancer. She was born July 19, 1950 in Tupelo to Lawrence Elward and Dorothy "Dot" Anderson Austin. Emily attended Northeast Mississippi Community college where she studied art. She married her sweetheart, Donald Edward "Eddie" Walton on December 5, 1970. Emily was a long-time employee of South Central Bell and later BellSouth where she started as an operator and ended her career as a central office supervisor. She was active as a volunteer in the Telephone Pioneers of America which gave her the opportunity to participate in the 1984 Olympic Games torch relay. Emily and Eddie were both steadfast supporters of the Mississippi State Bulldogs and members of the Rolling Bulldogs. In retirement Emily and Eddie traveled extensively in their RV; from the Florida Keys to the Rocky Mountains and beyond, where they made many lasting friendships. After Eddie's death in 2015, she continued to travel with friends and her dog Sadie, especially to the Gulf Coast where she enjoyed surf fishing. Emily loved spending time with her grandchildren and going to the family cabin at Pickwick with her family. She was a wonderful and loving person, and her family and friends will miss her dearly. A celebration of life service will be at 11 a.m. today, Saturday, July 2nd, 2022, at the Sadie Holland Memorial Chapel at Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo. Visitation will be today from 10 a.m. to service time only. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Livestreaming. Survivors include one son, Austin Edward Walton and his wife, Anna, of Memphis, TN, their son and daughter, Atticus and Lillian; sister, Susan Austin Carter (Don) of Tupelo; and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Eddie, and her brother Douglas Austin. Condolences may be e mailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving their friends.
