Emma Sue Cates Walton, 80, passed away Monday, June 14, 2021, at the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. She was born September 6, 1940, to the late Curtis Cates and the late Ruthie Johnson Cates. She worked for Mantachie Manufacturing and Action Industries before retiring. She also worked as a cook for several cafes in Itawamba County where she loved seeing all her customers. Emma attended Shiloh Baptist Church in Mantachie. She enjoyed cooking, and spending time with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren. Services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 16, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Mantachie with Bro. Robert Humphres officiating. Burial will be in the Mantachie Cemetery. Survivors include one son, Phillip Walton (Lisa); three grandchildren, Christopher Walton, Rylee Walton, and Anderson Walton; two sisters, Winnie Strange and Irma Justice (Lavon); two brothers, Donnie Cates (Peggy) and David Cates (Carla); and a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family members. She was preceded in death by her husband, Windle Walton; her parents, Curtis and Ruthie Cates; two sisters, Minnie Lee Walton and Sylvia Cleveland; one brother, R.C. Cates; two nephews, Terry "Bubby" Walton and Ronnie Strange; and niece, Teresa Crawley. Pallbearers will be Randy Justice, Ben Spigner, Dean Cates, Jamie Cates, Greg Cates, and Dalton Cullen. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 15, and from 10 a.m. until service time Wednesday, June 16, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Mantachie. Condolences may be shared with the Walton family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
