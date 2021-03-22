Harold Joseph Walton, 92, passed away Sunday, March 21, 2021, at Shearer Richardson Memorial Nursing Home. Mr. Walton was born January 17, 1929, in Marks, MS, to Mr. and Mrs. Emmett Walton. He married Maggie Phillips on February 15, 1950. They were married for 64 years. A graveside service will be Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at 2:00pm, at Randolph Cemetery. Burial will be in the Randolph Cemetery. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors-children, James Ellis Phillips, Jr. (JerriAnn), Charles J. Walton (Joann), Patricia N. Putchio (Larry), Jerry Walton (Angelique) and Paula Staten (Anthony); 13-grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and 4 great-great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by-wife, Maggie Walton; parents-Emmett Walton and Susan Clarkson Walton; sister-Dorothy Partain; two brothers-Jimmy and Veldon Walton. Pallbearers-Michael Walton, Jakob Putchio, Kevin Putchio, Tommy Phillips, River Phillips and Dan Barnes.

