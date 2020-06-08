Joel Walton died June 3, 2020, at TriStar Summit Medical Center, Hermitage, TN, after a short illness. He was born January 7, 1931, to Noon and Ivy Jyrene Walton in Dorsey, MS. He attended school in Dorsey and graduated from Itawamba Agricultural High School and attended Itawamba Junior College in Fulton. He was a veteran serving two years in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. While in the army, he married Jeanette Loden on July 11, 1951. After an honorable discharge, he resumed his education at Memphis State University graduating with a Bachelor of Science in Education. After stints of teaching and administration in Arkansas and Tennessee, his main focus became special education. In later years, he earned a Doctorate degree in Psychology from the University of Mississippi. He retired from the Tennessee Department of Education where he worked as Director of Special Education supervising curricula development for special needs students. He and Jeanette traveled extensively over the years within the United States having visited all state capitols. They shared interests in reading, history, and genealogy, and were members of the Itawamba Historical Society in Mantachie for many years. He is survived by his sons, Joey and Jason Walton, both of Mt. Juliet, TN; his sister-in-law, Linda Holcomb (Don) of Fulton, MS; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jeanette; his parents; and two brothers, Jerry and John. To fulfill his wishes, there will be no visitation or memorial service. At a later date, there will be a private interment in the Dorsey Memorial Cemetery with McNeece-Morris Funeral Home assisting with local arrangements. Condolences may be shared with the Walton family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
