Lurene Moore Walton, 81, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Meadows in Fulton. She was born June 2, 1938 to the late Erby Lee Moore and the late Vella Loggins Moore in Itawamba County. She retired from Reed's Manufacturing after many of years of service. Lurene was a member of Friendship United Methodist Church and she enjoyed wood carving, quilting, sewing, and spending time with her family. There will be a visitation only from 9:00 am to 11:00 am on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Senter Funeral Home. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. She is survived by her daughter; Nellie (Ronnie) McDaniel of Grayson, GA, granddaughter; Lynsey (Jeremy) Tinnel of Lawrenceville, GA, and grandson; Austin (Aubry) York of Woodstock, GA, great grandsons, Grayson and Zion Tinnel, and a brother in law, Tommy Burt of Amory. She was preceded in death by 2 sons, Charles "Billy" Walton, Michael D. Walton, her parents, and a sister, Betty Burt. Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com

