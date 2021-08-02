Katrinka Sue Walton was born November 14, 1957, to Curtis and Ernestine Hall. Sue gained her heavenly wings on Sunday, August 1, 2021, after a long, brave fight with ALS/Lou Gehrig's Disease. Her smile was contagious, her attitude positive and strong, as she clung to the words of John 11:4, "When Jesus heard that, He said, 'This sickness is not unto death but for the glory of God, that the Son of God might be glorified thereby.'" Sue is now resting in God's glory surrounded by His love, and she is very much alive and cured of all pain and disease. Sue was a member of Ballardsville Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School and worked with the youth. She loved children, and you seldom saw her that she did not have a child with her. She was previously employed by North Mississippi State Hospital in Tupelo. Sue married the love of her life, Jerry "Smiley" Walton on August 5, 1994. They enjoyed traveling and especially loved visiting and making memories in the Great Smoky Mountains. It was well known if they weren't home after work that they had jumped in the truck and headed to the mountains. Sue loved the fall foliage and wild animals, especially the bears. Sue was preceded in death by her loving mother, Ernestine, and her devoted dad, Curtis. She is survived by her husband, Jerry A. Walton of Ballardsville; her son, Dusty Walton (Lishal) of Ballardsville; her daughter, Misty Daniels (Michael) of Amory; nine grandchildren, Olivia Tucker, Levi Garrett, A.C. Ryan, Roxy Ryan, Mazy Walton, and Alex, Nathan, Jonathan, and Sarah Daniels; one brother, Gary Hall (Shirley); and one sister, Patti Powell (David), both of the Carolina community; one brother-in-law, Larry Walton (Marilyn) of Ballardsville; and her special caregivers, Suzie Daugherty and Cheryl Sheffield. Sue was a loving aunt to a host of nieces and nephews, and a friend to everyone. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, August 4, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton with Bro. Frank Panzrino and Bro. Jimmy Daugherty officiating. Burial will be in the Ballardsville Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, August 4, and from 9 a.m. until service time Wednesday at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Fulton. Pallbearers will be Levi Garrett, C.G. Franks, Billy Sheffield, Ricky Boyd, Brent Hall, Dale Mills, and Michael Daniels. Sue and her family would like to extend a special "thank you" to Dr. Ricky Parker, Dr. Paul Perry, Dr. Dana Herrington, Legacy Hospice, and Dr. P from NMMC. Condolences may be shared with Sue's family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
