Henry Edward "Eddie" Wamble, Jr., 83, passed away Sunday, May 16, 2021, at Diversicare Nursing Center in Amory, Mississippi. Services will be on Thursday, May 20, 2021 at 2:00 pm at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home, Amory, Mississippi. Visitation will be on Thursday, May 20, 2021, from 12:30 pm until 2:00 pm at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home, Amory, MS. Burial will follow at Old Union Cemetery, Wren, Mississippi.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.