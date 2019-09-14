Paula Jean Allen Wanner (72) passed away Friday September 13, 2019, with her family by her side, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. She was born on August 17, 1947, in Booneville, MS, to Merlyn and Rachel Allen. She was a proud 1966 graduate of Booneville High School, where she was a member of the Pep Team, and she cheered on the Blue Devils for the rest of her life. She used her beautiful voice to sing in the chorus at both Booneville and NEMCC. She continued that love of singing throughout her entire life. She was a former unit clerk for Baptist Memorial Hospital. She was a faithful member of the Booneville Church of Christ. Services will be 3 pm Sunday, September 15, 2019 at Booneville Church of Christ with Bro. Greg Pollack and Bro. Jim Estes officiating. Burial will be in Booneville Cemetery. Visitation will be 1-3 pm Sunday at the church. She is survived by the love of her life, her husband of 45 years, Rick Wanner. She was a loving mother to Bonnie Wanner, Jamie (Tina) Wanner and Rebecca Wanner. She had three wonderful grandchildren that she loved so much, Clay, Marly Kayt and Jasper Wanner, a beloved sister, June Cupper and two grand-dogs that she loved, Brees and Zora Beth. She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Magdeline; her brother, Ronnie Allen; her brother-in-law, Donald Cupper and her father-in-law, Ralph Wanner. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com
