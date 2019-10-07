GOLDEN, MS -- Roger Keith Wanner, 65, passed away Sunday, October 06, 2019, at North Ms. Medical Center in Iuka, MS. Services will be on Wednesday, October 9, 7 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church, Belmont, MS. Visitation will be on Wednesday, October 9, 4-7 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church, Belmont, MS. Burial will follow at Belmont Memory Gardens, Belmont, MS.

