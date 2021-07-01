Jessie Faye Ward Adams "Nana/Granny Adams" November 12, 1935 - June 29, 2021 This daughter of a farmer, wife of a preacher, and servant of the Most High has spent her dash giving generously, loving deeply, and serving significantly. As we are all reminded in the famous poem, The Dash, there are two very important dates that are recorded on our tombstone, the date of our birth and the day of our death. But the most imperative of all is the dash that finds its home directly between those two significant years. This life is but a vapor and what we choose to do with our dash decides where we will spend our forevermore. Mrs. Jessie Faye Ward Adams treated her dash with tender loving care. She loved her Lord without rival. Her earthly life was spent serving others. Fancy was not in her vocabulary. Simple was her lifestyle. Her career choice was family. She found herself on numerous occasions packing up all her earthly possessions moving her family from one location to another following her husband around the Magnolia State encouraging, praying for, and partnering with him as he fulfilled his calling of pastoral ministry. She always put the needs of her family before her own. Nana was proceeded in death by her husband, Sherman Adams; her mother, Jessie Lee Ward; father, Hollis E. Ward; siblings Joe Ward, Ben Ward, Ed Ward, and Raymond Ward. On September 25, 1954, she married her forever love, a sweet shy country girl joined forces with a loud and proud Adams' man. Their union would prove the test of time, being married for sixty-four years. Their marriage would bring five sweet babies into the world: Jerry Wayne (deceased), Billy (Charlotte) Adams, Lesa Huffmaster, Brenda (Terry) Cook, and Dwayne Adams. Eight grandchildren, Seth (Stephani) Adams, Caleb Adams, Lacie (Brandon) Sistrunk, Zachery (Brittany) Cook, Shelby Adams, Kelsi (Cole) Stewart, and Gabbi Adams; one deceased granddaughter, Candice Adams, and daughter-in-law, Vickie Adams. Seven great grandchildren Noah Mason Adams, Anna Kate Adams, Jonah Asher Adams, Cashe Adam Cook, Stella Joy Cook, Sawyer Drake Sistrunk and preceded in death by Alexia (Lexi) Lanee' Sistrunk. Her surviving siblings are, Jerry (Anna) Ward, Ted Ward, Shirley (Mose) Miller, Roger (Deb), sister-in-laws, Loraine (Ed) and Patsy (Raymond), and a host of nieces and nephews. Honorary children James (Trish) Guest. On June 29, 2021, Jessie Faye Ward Adams received the ultimate promotion. This was her final time to relocate. There was no packing involved, only preparing with years of loving her neighbor like herself and loving her God above all else. This relocation did not take her by surprise. She was well prepared for the journey. And as she closed her eyes for the last time on this earth, she opened them to see a place that not even John could adequately describe. The grandeur and the magnificence of this city is indescribable. I can say with absolute certainty that this Jesus following, family loving, Hallmark watching, ice cream indulging, low maintenance, simple living little sweet lady ran right through the pearly gates, down the streets of gold, past the walls of jasper, and by the crystal sea looking for her Jesus. If she said His name once in her lifetime, I am persuaded she said it millions of times in the sweetest whisper. Confident He was always listening. Assured she had never been forsaken. Jesus, Jesus, Jesus! But this day the whisper of His name turned into a shout. She was not distracted by the elegance or the splendor of the city she was looking for the Light! She was looking for her Savior. So today though our hearts are heavy, we choose to rejoice in the fact that our sweet Nana has arrived. When asked on occasions when she was staying at different locations just wanting to be sure she was okay, "Nana, are you homesick?" Always content with wherever she was, her response without fail was, "I do not have a home". She was always happy wherever she was. As the grandchildren so often say, "we could all learn something from Nana". She had a rare ability to embrace and enjoy her today. She never seemed to wish her "right now" away. Just simply trusting that every day is a gift and God will provide whatever is needed. So as hard as it is we will not wish today away, no we will celebrate her home! Strike up the band, sing the praises, roll out the red carpet as we applaud our little Nana's arrival to her forever home in the land of life where living is forever. The arrangements for the celebration of life for our sweet little Nana is the visitation for family/friends will be at Bethany, Church of God of Prophecy located at 2148 Hwy 32 Ext, Okolona, MS 38860, July 2, 2021 (Friday evening) 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM. Funeral Service will be Saturday morning at 11:00 AM, July 3, 2021, at Bethany CoGoP. The graveside service will follow at Taylor Church of God of Prophecy located at 301-283, Co Road 433, Vardaman, MS 38878. https://www.parkermemorialfuneralhomes.com/obituary/jessie-adams
