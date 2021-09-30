Billy Hayden Ward, 71, passed away on Wednesday, September 29, 2021. Billy was the son of MD and Charlene Ward. He was a retired school teacher and a farmer and he put his heart into both. He loved working the land with his dad when growing up, and then with his own son, William Chance Ward. Billy loved his students and often had them work on the farm in the summer. He was always willing to listen to their concerns and give them guidance. He was a jokester, loved to cut up, but was firm when he had to be, and most importantly he treated everyone the same. Billy was well known in the community and will be greatly missed, especially by his loving family. He was a member of Fairview Baptist Church. Graveside services will be held Saturday, October 02, 2021 at 10:00 a. m. Meadowcreek Cemetery with Bro. Mark McCoy officiating. Waters Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. He is survived by his wife. Miranda Ward whom he married on April 15, 2000; his son, William Chance Ward; daughter, Alyssa Brooke Moore all of Booneville; host of nieces, nephews and cousins; his in-laws, Randy and Vicki Hickox; his dog, Bruno. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Martha Ray Ward and Mary Faye Ward and his brother, Harold "Curly" Ward. Pallbearers will be James Lytal, Timmy Boren, Joseph Miller, Hunter Arnold, Logan Boren and Buck Ward. Honorary pallbearers will be Randy Jackson and Eddie Murphy. Visitation will be Friday evening from 4:00 - 9:00 p.m. at Waters Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers the family ask that donations be sent to St. Jude Children's Hospital. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.