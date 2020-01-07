RIPLEY, MS -- Fletcher Huey Ward, 86, passed away Monday, January 06, 2020, at Tippah County Hospital Nursing Home in Ripley, MS. Services will be on Wednesday January 8, 2020 11:00 AM at McBride Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be on Wednesday January 8, 2020 7:00 AM until 11:00 AM at McBride Funeral Home . Burial will follow at Tippah Memorial Gardens.

