ABERDEEN -- Larry Darnell Ward, 50, passed away Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at Hwy 45 North in Aberdeen. Services will be on Sat., 16 Nov 2019 at 2 PM at St Peter United Methodist Church-Aberdeen,MS. Visitation will be on Fri. 15 Nov 2019- 4 - 6 PM at Belle Memorial Funeral Home Chapel-Aberdeen,MS go to bellememorialfuneralhomes.com.

