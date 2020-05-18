Larry Joe Ward, 70, passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020 in Oxford, MS. He married Wendy Sweet on June 29, 1969. He served in Vietnam and was a proud US veteran. He was a wonderful, loving husband, brother, father, and grandfather. He was a Christian and is now celebrating in the presence of his Savior. He is survived by his wife: Wendy Ward, daughters: Melissa Kitchens(Horace), Karen Gregory(Michael) and Cheri Blackwelder(Jeff), grandchildren: Lance Carter(Brooke), Kelli Hollings(Nathan), Hayes Gregory, Anna Gregory, Devon Carter, Donovan Blackwelder, Ashley Swords(Dean), Matthew Blackwelder, Drew Gregory, Tabi Carter, Karley Zachary(Adam), Tristan Kitchens, Breanna Kitchens, and Chance Kitchens, great-granddaughter: Kennedy Carter, great-grandsons: Liam Zachary and baby Kase Carter, sister: Jennie Ward, brother: Randy Ward(Lisa), and sister-in-law: Sandra Ward. He is preceded in death by his parents: Doug and Dell Ward, brothers: Jerry Wayne Ward and Bro. Marvin "Tootie" Ward. Funeral Services will be Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at 12PM at Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church in Bruce, MS. Bro. Will Turner and Bro. Jeff Blackwelder will be officiating. Burial, with military honors, will follow in County Line Baptist Church Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers: Michael Gregory, Horace Kitchens, Jeff Blackwelder, Lance Carter, Devon Carter, Matthew Blackwelder, Drew Gregory, Donovan Blackwelder, Nathan Hollings, Dean Swords, Hayes Gregory, and Chance Kitchens. Visitation will be Tuesday, May 19th, 5pm-8pm at Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church (Chickenbone) and Wednesday, May 20th, 10am until service time. Due to COVID-19 and in accordance with CDC guidelines for in-person gatherings, we encourage the practice of social distancing.
